Delhi violence: Accused in IB staffer's murder, Tahir Hussain surrenders in court

Image Source : PTI Delhi violence: Tahir Hussain surrenders in court

Absconding former Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain on Thursday surrendered at Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi. Delhi Police Crime Branch team reached the court to arrest Hussain. Hussain had moved an application to surrender before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja earlier. Crime Branch officers reached the spot even as the hearing was underway.

The suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor was absconding in a murder case during the Delhi riots, has been booked in an attempt to murder case during the violence.

A highly placed police source said on Wednesday that the new case has been lodged in the Khazuri Khas police station. The complainant, who received a bullet injury during the Delhi violence, has said in the FIR that Hussain was among the rioters who opened fire at him.

In February, the Aam Aadmi Party suspended councillor Tahir Hussain from the primary membership of the party. The family of Ankit Sharma, who was found dead in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area, had accused Tahir Hussain of being behind the killing.

On the complaint of Ankit's father, the police had registered an FIR against Hussain, who had rejected the charge.

Hussain had earlier as well denied any involvement in the riots or the killing of Ankit Sharma. Tahir Hussain had said: "These are lies and baseless accusations. For our safety, my family and I had moved away from our home in police presence."

Hussain, however, said, "I worked to stop violence, I'm innocent. I stopped people from climbing up my building. On February 24, police conducted a search of my building and moved us out from there. Later, we shifted to a safe location."

