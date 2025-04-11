Tahawwur Rana in India: Will the spotlight be on these terrorists now? A look at NIA's most wanted list

Advertisement
Rana's arrival on Indian soil not only brings a major conspirator into the interrogation room but also sharpens the spotlight on several other high-profile terrorists who continue to evade arrest. Let's take a look at ten such terrorists who are also on NIA's most wanted list.

The image has been used for representative purposes only. Image Source : PTI/ANI
With the extradition and subsequent custody of Tahawwur Rana, one of the key architects of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, India has taken a significant step forward in its pursuit of justice. The extradition plane carrying Rana landed at the Delhi airport on Thursday, and he was produced before a special court by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which sent him to 18-day custody. 

Rana's arrival on Indian soil not only brings a major conspirator into the interrogation room but also sharpens the spotlight on several other high-profile terrorists who continue to evade arrest. Let's take a look at ten such terrorists who are also on NIA's most wanted list. 

 Name   Organisation  Country
 Masood Azhar   Jaish-e-Mohammed  Pakistan
 Hafiz Saeed   Lashkar-e-Taiba  Pakistan
 Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi  Lashkar-e-Taiba  Pakistan
 David Headley  Lashkar-e-Taiba  United States
 Syed Salahuddin  Hizbul Mujahideen  Pakistan
 Dawood Ibrahim  D-Company  Pakistan
 Gurpatwant Singh Pannun  Sikhs for Justice  United States
 Paramjit Singh Pamma  Khalistan Tiger Force  United States
 Goldy Brar  Babbar Khalsa  Canada
 Paresh Baruah  United Liberation Front of Asom  China
 

NIA begins Rana's questioning

Interrogation began at 11 am after senior officers from various departments arrived at the NIA headquarters. Before the questioning began, a strategic meeting with the NIA Director General was held to chart out the next steps. A 12-member team is leading the investigation, and daily reports will be submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for updates on the progress. The interrogation will be overseen by NIA DIG Jaya Roy, who is spearheading the case. Rana is being questioned in detail by the NIA team to unravel the conspiracy behind the deadly 26/11 terror strike and his role as a planner of the attacks.
 
