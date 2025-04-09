Tahawwur Rana extradited to India, but where are other Mumbai terror attacks accused now? Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is being brought to India on a special flight after exhausting all legal avenues in the United States. This ponders the question, where are the other accused in the deadly assault on Mumbai in 2008? Read on to know

Tahawwur Rana, one of the accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks is on his way to India from the US to face the law after 17 long years of the deadly assault on the metropolitan. A team of India's RAW and NIA are on their way to extradite Rana and are expected to arrive on Thursday in a specially chartered plane under a strict security setup. A stopover is likely to be in Germany during the journey.

Reports say special cells have been designed in Delhi and Mumbai but it remains unclear where he will be lodged during his questioning, to be done by the NIA in the initial phase. While Rana's extradition is a big step in bringing the perpetrators of the dastardly attack to justice, he is not alone.

From Hafeez Saeed being the mastermind to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi being a key conspirator, the 2008 Mumbai attacks involved several key individuals who played significant roles in orchestrating and executing the assault.

Here's a look at the other accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and where they are now:

Hafiz Saeed: As the chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), Saeed is considered the mastermind behind the 26/11 attacks. In April 2022, a Pakistani anti-terrorism court sentenced him to 31 years in prison on multiple terror financing charges. He is currently serving his sentence in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Sajid Mir: Identified as the chief planner of the attacks, Mir was responsible for overseeing preparations and reconnaissance missions. In June 2022, he was convicted in Pakistan for terror financing and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

David Coleman Headley: A U.S. citizen of Pakistani origin, Headley conducted surveillance of targets in Mumbai prior to the attacks. He was arrested in the United States in 2009 and later pleaded guilty to his involvement. In 2013, he was sentenced to 35 years in a U.S. federal prison, where he is currently serving his term.

Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi: As the operational commander of LeT during the attacks, Lakhvi was arrested in Pakistan and faced charges related to terror financing. In January 2021, he was sentenced to concurrent five-year prison terms. He is presently incarcerated in Pakistan.

Abdul Rehman Makki: A senior figure in LeT and brother-in-law to Hafiz Saeed, Makki was involved in the planning of the attacks. In December 2024, he died of a heart attack while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Lahore, Pakistan.