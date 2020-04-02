Image Source : AP Four 'Jamaat' members test positive for COVID-19 in Bhopal

Four members of "Jamaat" including three foreign nationals tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal on Thursday. However, it was not clear if they belonged to Tablighi Jamaat, which is in news after its congregation in Delhi last month turned out to be coronavirus infection hotspot. A large number of "Jamaat members" arrived in Bhopal recently and samples of 65 of them were sent for tests, news agency PTI quoted Bhopal collector Tarun Pithode as saying in a statement.

The samples of four -- three foreign nationals and an Odisha resident -- tested positive, he said. They were quarantined at the Chirayu Medical College

and Hospital here, he added.

Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz in Nizamuddin West has emerged as an epicenter for the spread of the coronavirus in different parts of the country after thousands of people took part in a congregation from March 1-15.

Earlier in the day, The Ministry of Home Affairs directed Delhi Police and DGPs of other concerned states to take necessary legal action against 960 foreigners, who visited Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, for violating the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

It has also blacklisted 960 foreigners and cancelled their visas after they were found involved in activities related to Tablighi Jamat, Office of the Home Minister confimed.

ALSO READ | Test, track, isolate and quarantine to combat COVID-19: PM Modi tells CMs

ALSO READ | MHA blacklists 960 foreigners linked to Tablighi Jamaat event, cancels their visas