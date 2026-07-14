'Systemic exploitation': India slams Pakistan over PoJK unrest, urges world to hold it accountable

New Delhi:

India on Tuesday sharply criticised Pakistan over the ongoing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), saying the protests were the result of Islamabad's "decades-long systemic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights, and administrative oppression" in the region under its "illegal and forcible occupation." The remarks come amid heightened attention on developments in the region and growing scrutiny of the situation on the ground.

In a strongly worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the demonstrations reflected growing frustration among people living under Pakistan's control and accused Islamabad of responding with force instead of addressing their concerns.

India accuses Pakistan of rights abuses

The MEA alleged that Pakistani authorities had responded to the protests with "excessive police brutality" rather than engaging with what it described as the demonstrators' legitimate grievances.

According to the ministry, the crackdown involved action against "unarmed women and children", restrictions on the supply of essential items such as food and medicines, internet shutdowns and the use of lethal force against unarmed civilians.

The statement added that the security response had "led to tragic fatalities."

Calls for international accountability

India also called on the international community to take note of the situation and hold Pakistan accountable for its actions in the region. The appeal was framed as part of a broader push for global attention on the issue.

"We expect and hope that the international community will hold Pakistan fully accountable for these egregious abuses and mistreatment," the MEA said.

Six killed in fresh Rawalakot violence

According to the latest reports, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir witnessed another violent escalation after Pakistani security forces launched a crackdown on civilians in Rawalakot, triggering clashes near the city's New Bus Terminal. The developments have added to concerns about stability in the region.

Six civilians were killed after Pakistani forces opened fire during the clashes. Local accounts suggest the situation escalated rapidly during the confrontation.

Among those killed in the Baloch Sadhunati district were Zahid Mughal, Zafar Mughal, Arsalan Akbar and Wajid Hayat, who was killed at the Matial Mira Bus Terminal in Rawalakot.

The latest violence has further heightened tensions in the region, where resentment against Islamabad has reportedly been growing in recent months.

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