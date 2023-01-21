Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MANOJTIWARIMP Swati Maliwal dragging case: BJP leader Manoj Tiwari makes BIG claim on AAP's 'fake' sting operation

Swati Maliwal dragging case: Days after Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal alleged that she was molested on Delhi road, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has made a big claim, saying the whole incident was a "conspiracy" by the Aam Admi Party (AAP). The saffron party's claim comes after a video of the incident surfaced on Friday, January 20.

In a video message, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari claims that the man, who is said to have "molested" Maliwal, is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker and a "close associate" of the party's MLA Prakash Jarwal. 51-year-old Tiwari, who called the entire episode a 'fake sting operation by the AAP', also showed a photo frame wherein Harish Chandra Suryavanshi, the man accused of harassing and dragging the DCW chief by his car, is seen with MLA Jarwal.

What did BJP leader Manoj Tiwari claim?

The former Delhi BJP chief also slammed the AAP, questioning "what was the need to do this fake sting?". He said, "This is the same Harish who was driving the car. You can understand how close this person is to AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal by looking at this photo. This clearly shows that the whole incident is like a fake sting, which has been done with the help of any channel."

"This is a shocking matter for Delhi. Those who have the responsibility of Delhi...What picture are they (AAP) trying to show to Delhi? We are not saying that such an incident cannot occur or has not occurred, but why was there a need to do this fake sting? Why does the woman (Maliwal) standing there turn around the car and go to the other side?" Tiwari added.

BJP demands a thorough investigation into the matter

Speaking further, Tiwari demanded that the police should also check the call records of the person who has been accused of molesting the DCW chief. He also called for a thorough investigation into the matter, saying this kind of joke with the people of Delhi will never be tolerated.

BJP terms the incident a conspiracy by AAP

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva also tweeted a picture of Harish, claiming that he is a prominent AAP worker in Sangam Vihar. In the picture, the accused could be seen campaigning with AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal.

"It has become clear that the incident was a conspiracy by the Aam Aadmi Party to defame Delhi internationally by showing the national capital as an unsafe city for women," Sachdeva added.

About the incident

Earlier on January 19, DCW Maliwal claimed that she was dragged by a car for 10-15 meters, near gate no. 2 of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

According to Delhi Police, while she was reprimanding the driver after he asked her to sit in his car, her hand got stuck in the car's window. Driver Harish Chandra suddenly pulled up the glass window.

"Accused, Harish Chandra was in an inebriated state and has been arrested. FIR has been filed. A medical examination of the accused and victim was done. The incident happened when Swati Maliwal was standing on a footpath with her team standing near her at the same location," Delhi Police had said.

