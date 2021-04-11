No shortage of vaccines; preparations in place for Kumbh, Chaar Dhaam yatra: Uttarakhand CM to India TV

Image Source : PTI Swasthya Sammelan: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on India TV

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat spoke exclusively to India TV on Sunday. Speaking for India TV's Swasthya Sammelan 2021, Rawat said adequate arrangements have been made so that those attending the Kumbh Mela follow all COVID-19 protocols and guidelines. Not just Kumbh, we are also preparing well for Chaar Dhaam yatra, the chief minister told India TV.

"We have arranged for testings at Kumbh, our aim is to ensure the safety of those visiting the Kumbh Mela. We will take care of other COVID-19 guidelines as well," the Uttarakhand chief minister said.

"For Chaar Dhaam, I have already chaired a meeting with the concerned authorities and have asked them to ensure all COVID-19 protocols are followed; proper santisation and wearing of masks has to be ensured," said Tirath Singh Rawat.

On being asked about the rising cases of coronavirus in Uttarakhand, CM Tirath Singh Rawat said, "Coronavirus cases are on a rise in Dehradun and so we have imposed a night curfew in the city."

"In the days to come, we will ensure all guidelines coming in from the central government are followed," he added.

On being asked about the availability of vaccines in Uttarakhand, the chief minister said, "There is no shortage of coronavirus vaccines in Uttarakhand. For Kumbh and for Chaar Dhaam yatras too, I am sure that we will receive enough vaccines from the central government."

Meanwhile, the Central Academy for State Forest Service, The Doon School and IIT-Roorkee reported as many as 56 positive cases of coronavirus as the second wave of COVID-19 spreads across the country. The IIT-Roorkee reported 29 new cases, Central Academy for State Forest Service (CASFS) 14 and The Doon School one on Wednesday, the COVID control room said.

With this, the total number of students hit by coronavirus at the IIT-Roorkee has risen now to 89. Three buildings on its campus, including Katley Bhawan, Sarojini Bhawan and Kasturba Hostel, have been declared containment zones, the control room officials said.

