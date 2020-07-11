Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair arrested by NIA in Bengaluru

Image Source : IANS FILE IMAGE

Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, key suspects in the Kerala gold smuggling, have been arrested by the National Investigative Agency (NIA). Swapna's family members have also been taken into NIA custody and will be produced before the NIA office in Kochi on Sunday.

A former woman employee of the UAE consulate, Swapna is a key suspect in the gold smuggling bid through diplomatic baggage and was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Earlier, counsels for NIA and Centre told the Kerala High Court that Swapna had criminal antecedents and was 'involved' in arranging diplomatic papers for the smuggling of the over 30 kg hold seized by the Customs recently in Thiruvananthpuram.

They had also said that custodial interrogation of the woman was required to ascertain her role in the smuggling bid through the Thiruvananthapuram international airport. In a written submission, the Customs said that the involvement of higher government officials cannot be ruled out at this stage.

