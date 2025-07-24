Swaminarayan Temple in Australia's Melbourne defaced with 'hateful racial slurs' President of the Hindu Council of Australia, Victoria chapter, Makrand Bhagwat, expressed deep shock at the vandalism of the holy place.

The Swaminarayan Temple in Australia's Melbourne was defaced with 'hateful racial slurs' painted in red graffiti, news agency ANI reported, quoting the Australia Today report on Thursday. The targeted temple is located on Wadhurst Drive in Melbourne's eastern suburb of Boronia.

As per the report, the Shree Swaminarayan Temple was vandalised with red-painted slurs demanding, "Go Home Brown C**t."

The report claimed that the same hate messages were also scribbled on two nearby Asian‑run restaurants.

President of the Hindu Council of Australia expresses shock

Meanwhile, the President of the Hindu Council of Australia, Victoria chapter, Makrand Bhagwat, condemned the attack and expressed deep shock at the vandalism of the holy place. "Our temple is meant to be a sanctuary of peace, devotion, and unity," he said.

In his remarks, Bhagwat said that the temple, which holds daily prayers, community meals, and cultural festivals, attracts worshippers from across Melbourne's Indian diaspora. "To have it targeted in this way feels like an attack on our identity, our right to worship and freedom of religion."

According to Australian news outlet, while Victoria's Premier Jacinta Allan is yet to publicly condemn the vandalism at the Temple, however, her office has sent a private message to the Temple management.

In her statement Allan said, "The Shree Swaminarayan Temple is so much more than a place of worship - it's a place of warmth and community... What happened this week was hateful, racist and deeply disturbing. It wasn't just vandalism - it was a deliberate act of hate, designed to intimidate, isolate, and spread fear."

"It was an attack on your right to feel safe and to belong, and on the values that bind us together. There's no place for it anywhere in Victoria. And it must be called out for what it is. Jackson Taylor raised this with me directly. He is a strong voice for your community, and I want you to know that we both stand with you. I'm advised that Victoria Police are taking this matter seriously, as they should. Soon, the Minister for Multicultural Affairs will visit the Shree Swaminarayan Temple to offer the support of our Government, and to listen to you and your community directly."

Victoria Police begin investigation

The Victoria Police had confirmed that the matter is under investigation-- four linked incidents in Boronia, including the temple and two restaurants. A Victoria Police spokesperson told the news outlet, "Police are investigating following reports of graffiti in Bayswater and Boronia on 21 July... There is absolutely no place at all in our society for hate-based and racist behaviour."

"It is understood graffiti was spray-painted on the front of a healing centre on the Mountain Highway overnight. Shortly after, graffiti was discovered on a temple on Wadhurst Drive in Boronia about 9.30 am. Two further restaurants were located with graffiti on Boronia Road," the spokesperson said.

"Investigators believe the incidents are linked. An investigation into the incident is underway."

Indian man brutally attacked in Australia

Earlier, a 23-year-old Indian man, Charanpreet Singh, was brutally assaulted and left unconscious on a street in Adelaide after a group of men allegedly hurled racist abuse and attacked him over a car parking dispute.

Singh was allegedly told to "f--- off, Indian" before being punched repeatedly and left to die on the roadside, 9News reported. "They just said 'f--- off, Indian', and after that they just started punching," 9News quoted him as saying. "I tried to fight back, but they beat me until I was unconscious."

The incident was reported on Saturday night (local time) near Kintore Avenue in the heart of the city. Singh, who was in his car, said a group of men approached him, hurled racial slurs and launched a vicious physical attack without any provocation.

