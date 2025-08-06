Swami Prasad Maurya, former UP minister, slapped by youth from behind in Raebareli | Video Following the incident, Maurya's supporters caught hold of the man and beat him up before handing him over to the Raebareli police.

Raebareli:

Swami Prasad Maurya, National President of Apna Samaj Party, was attacked in Raebareli when a man slapped him from behind after garlanding him. The incident occurred during a public event where the accused approached to garland Swami Prasad and then suddenly slapped him.

Following the incident, Maurya's supporters caught hold of the man and beat him up before handing him over to the Raebareli police.

What actually happened

Former UP Cabinet minister and National President of the Apni Janata Party, Swami Prasad Maurya, had arrived at Civil Lines in Raebareli. During the visit, he was being welcomed with garlands by supporters when an unidentified individual attempted to attack him and slapped him on his head from behind. Maurya's security guards quickly intervened and thrashed the miscreants. The incident led to chaos at the scene.

Swami Prasad Maurya's reaction

Reacting to the attack, Swami Prasad Maurya targeted the state government, accusing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s administration of fostering lawlessness and giving a free hand to "Thakurs" and hooligans. He alleged that members of the Karni Sena were behind the attack and claimed that the incident occurred in the presence of police, pointing to a complete breakdown of law and order.

Amid the commotion, police personnel present at the scene stepped in to control the situation. However, they have not yet confirmed the identity of the attackers. The attempted assault on Swami Prasad Maurya has since become a widely discussed incident.