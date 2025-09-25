Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati accused of sending lewd messages to girl students: 'Baby, I love you' Chaitanyananda Saraswati case: The student alleged that Shweta, Bhawna and Kajal, staff of the institute, supported Swami in every way. As per the student, she has proof of these incidents and has given the names of other students who have suffered similar harassment.

A day after self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati was booked for sexually harassing 17 students, one of the students on Thursday alleged that Swami forced her to sign a form after her admission to the institute in October 2024. In December 2024, the student suffered a hairline fracture after falling down the hostel stairs. On the pretext of sending the X-ray report, Swami asked the girl to contact him on his personal mobile number.

It is alleged that after this, Swami started sending inappropriate and offensive messages to the girl, which included messages like ‘Baby, I love you’, ‘I adore you’, ‘You are looking beautiful today’, complementing her curly hair.

Girl student was issued notice for not responding to Swami

It is alleged that the girl student was issued a notice for not responding to the messages of Swami. The student also alleged that some of the girl students were called on the pretext of puja of the new BMW car in March 2025. Late at night, Swami sent a message to the girl to meet him privately.

It is further alleged that the staff members of the institute named Shweta, Bhawna and Kajal forcibly deleted the chat from the student phone and also wrote an apology letter to the student.

Here’s what happened on Holi

On the occasion of Holi, all the girl students were asked to stand in queue and Swami wanted to play holi with them first, it was alleged. After Holi celebration was over, Swami called the girl to his office, recorded a forceful video and spoke objectionable things.

Swami accused of molesting girls during visit to Rishikesh in June 2025

According to the FIR, Swami has been accused of molesting girls during his visit to Rishikesh in June 2025. Not only this, the girl who opposed Swami was prevented from appearing in the exam and her marks were cut off.

Moreover, the student's parents' numbers were blocked in their mobile phones to prevent them from calling them.

According to the FIR, Swami has been accused of threatening a female student about the kidnapping of her brother by SP of Haldwani.

The student also alleged that Shweta, Bhawna and Kajal, staff of the institute, supported Swami in every way. As per the student, she has proof of these incidents and has given the names of other students who have suffered similar harassment.

Lookout circular issued to Swami

In the meantime, police have formed multiple teams to nab him and also issued a lookout circular to prevent him from fleeing the country. The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter.

Police said they have also found in the institute's basement a Volvo car with a forged diplomatic number plate -- 39 UN 1 -- used by Saraswati.

"We have registered two different cases on August 25 -- one for sexual harassment and another for the forged number plate. Our teams are searching for him and we are connecting all the important leads," the officer said.

The case was registered under sections 75(2) (sexual harassment), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Vasant Kunj North police station.

