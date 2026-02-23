Swami Avimukteshwaranand walks out of interview as India TV questions on sexual abuse allegations | Watch

New Delhi:

Days after being booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act over allegations of sexually abusing two persons, including a minor, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati became angry and walked out of an interview midway. In an interview with India TV, the Saraswati can be seen avoiding the question.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand's legal troubles are expected to intensify, as he could be arrested at any time. An FIR has been registered against him for alleged child sexual abuse following court orders, invoking stringent provisions of the POCSO Act. It is significant that cases registered under the POCSO Act mandate arrest and do not allow for anticipatory bail.

In this backdrop, India TV attempted to speak with Swami Avimukteshwaranand to present his side of the story. However, after being confronted with pointed questions, he appeared visibly upset and exited the interview midway. The video of the interaction shows him refusing to address the query.

What happened during the interview?

During the interview, India TV asked Swami Avimukteshwaranand: "The allegations against you are extremely serious. The charges include Section 351(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Sections 3, 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act, which deal with intimidation, coercion, abuse of power, sexual assault and aggravated sexual abuse of children. What do you have to say about these allegations?"

Responding to the question, he said, "These are completely false allegations. An attempt is being made to frame us through a fabricated story. The matter is before the court, and we are responding through our lawyers."

Avimukteshwarananda said, "We were unaware of the POCSO Act, but now we know. Arrests are purposeful, not pointless. The purpose of an arrest is to ensure evidence is not destroyed, a medical examination is conducted, and the accused does not flee. In our situation, these three reasons are not present. The evidence was asked to prove that the incident occurred during the Magh Mela. The Magh Mela has already begun. The medical examination should be conducted immediately, but that cannot be done because so much time has passed. As for our escape, we are available. There is no question of escape. Therefore, the purpose of the arrest is not achieved here. So, why would an arrest be made?"

India TV asked, "The court ordered the SHO of Jhusi to file an FIR based on the complaint. You must have also spoken to your lawyers. When the court's order is so straightforward, who is conspiring against you?"

After hearing this question from India TV, Swami Avimukteshwarananda left the interview midway.

FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand under POCSO Act

An FIR was lodged in Prayagraj against Saraswati and his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari over allegations of sexual abuse of two persons, including a minor over the past year, including during the Magh Mela. The action follows an order passed earlier in the day by the Special Judge (POCSO Act), Prayagraj, directing registration of a case on an application moved by Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj and others.

According to officials, the FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the BNS.

As per the FIR, the complainants include Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj, a disciple of Swami Rambhadracharya, and two persons -- one of them a minor -- who alleged sexual abuse at a gurukul and during religious congregations, including the Magh Mela.

