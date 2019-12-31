Swadeshi Jagran Manch protests Huawei conducting 5G trials in India, writes to PM Modi

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the government clearance given to Chinese telecom giant Huawei, a day after it was announced by Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad that the Shenzen-based company was being allowed to be part of 5G network trials.

"We are writing this mail to share the disappointment at the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch after the department of telecommunication allowed the Chinese telecom company Huawei to conduct 5G trials in India," begins the letter written by SJM's National Convenor Dr Ashwani Mahajan to the PM on Tuesday.

"...the presence of the Chinese companies in our telecommunications networks would compromise our national security," said Dr Mahajan, noting with concern that several western governments have banned Huawei, which is believed to have close links to the People's Liberation Army

He explained to the PM in its communication that there was enough 'evidence' to suggest that Chinese companies were involved in "exfiltrating sensitive information from, devices and equipment that it exports."

"Many of these countries suspect that the Chinese companies indulge in stealing massive amounts of military and technological secrets through cyber-hacking from various countries," it said.

The New Delhi-based think tank, having close ideological links with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), pointed out that even the Chinese government didn't allow any foreign telecom companies in their market, as they understood the stakes involved.

It was reiterated to the PM like Huawei had been groomed by China's government through a $75 billion loan, India should also pay attention on encouraging its domestic telecom companies.

The SJM qualified its letter stating that it understood letting Huawei participate in 5G trials didn't necessarily mean it would be allowed to be part of the rollout process.

In a far-reaching decision, Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday announced at an event that the government had decided to let all 5G companies participate in the upcoming trials for the next-generation technology.

“We have taken a decision to give 5G spectrum for trials to all the players," he said.

Huawei has been accused by the US of using its equipment to spy on foreign governments on behalf of Beijing, an allegation that it contests. Japan and Australia, both allies of New Delhi, have already banned the company from their 5G market owing to snooping fears.