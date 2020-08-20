Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore is India's cleanest city for 4th year in a row; Surat 2nd, Navi Mumbai 3rd

Image Source : FILE Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore becomes India's cleanest city for 4th year in a row

Swachh Survekshan 2020 awards have been announced and Indore became India's cleanest city for the fourth year in a row. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced the Swachh Survekshan 2020 result at the Award Ceremony ‘Swachh Mahotsav’ in the national capital being organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoUHA).

"Heartiest congratulations! Indore is India’s cleanest city 4th year in a row. The city & its people have shown exemplary dedication towards cleanliness. Congratulations to MP CM @ChouhanShivraj people, political leadership & Municipal Corporation for this superlative performance," Puri tweeted.

Heartiest congratulations!

Indore is India’s cleanest city 4th year in a row. The city & its people have shown exemplary dedication towards cleanliness. Congratulations to MP CM @ChouhanShivraj people, political leadership & Municipal Corporation for this superlative performance. pic.twitter.com/cg3DH6PnHM — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 20, 2020

Talking to new agency PTI, Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pratibha Pal said on Wednesday, “We are confident that with the help of our hard-working sanitary workers, aware citizens and public representatives of Indore, we will secure first place in the cleanliness survey for the fourth consecutive time and our slogan of hitting a four in terms of cleanliness will turn out to be true.”

Surat, the bustling industrial town of Gujarat emerged as India’s second cleanest city. Navi Mumbai won the award for the country's third cleanest city. Varanasi has been the adjudged the 'best Ganga town' in the central government's cleanliness survey.

This is the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country. A total of 129 awards will be handed out to the top-performing cities and states. The Minister interacted with select beneficiaries, swachhagrahis (Clean India Warriors), and Safai Karmis (Sanitation Workers) under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) from different parts of the country through video conference.

Swachh Survekshan was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016. While Mysuru won the award for the cleanest city of India in 2016, Indore retained the top spot for three consecutive years in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage