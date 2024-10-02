In 10 years, Indians embraced Swachh Bharat mission as personal goal, says PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi inaugurated various projects under AMRUT 2.0, the National Mission for Clean Ganga and Gobardhan Yojana.

On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several key initiatives, including those related to the Amrut 2.0 program, the National Mission for Clean Ganga and the Gobardhan Yojana.

During the event, PM Modi virtually unveiled four compressed bio-gas plants to be constructed by Oil India in Assam, reinforcing the government's commitment to sustainable development and cleanliness.

He announced the inauguration of cleanliness projects worth Rs 10,000 crore, which will support the establishment of water and sewage treatment plants in various cities under Mission Amrut.

In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted the significant impact of the Swachh Bharat Mission over the past decade, stating, "In the last 10 years, crores of Indians have embraced this mission as their personal goal." He underscored initiatives such as the Namami Gange project and the 'Govardhan' plant for converting waste into biogas, all aimed at elevating the Swachh Bharat Mission to new heights.

Expressing gratitude to everyone involved in this national effort, PM Modi recognized the contributions of cleanliness workers, religious leaders, athletes, celebrities, NGOs, and media personnel, emphasising that their combined efforts have transformed the mission into a "people's revolution."

He noted the involvement of various dignitaries, including the President, Vice President and former leaders, in the 'Swachhata Hi Sewa' initiative. PM Modi shared that over 27 lakh events were organized nationwide during the 15 days of 'Seva Pakhwada,' engaging more than 28 crore individuals in cleanliness drives.

"You all made the Swachh Bharat Mission a success. Events are being organized today in various parts of the world, with participation from state chief ministers, ministers, and other representatives," he remarked. "Continuous efforts can only lead to a clean India," he concluded, stressing the importance of sustained commitment to cleanliness and environmental initiatives.

Highlighting the collective efforts behind the mission, PM Modi stated, "Had this charity been given to a temple or any other organisation, it would have made headlines. But the nation should know that the faces who have never made it to the TV, the names who have never made it to the headlines—such ambitious people—have donated resources and given this movement new energy."

Reflecting on the past, he said, "In 1000 years from now, when studies are conducted about India of the 21st century, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan will be remembered. In this century, Swachh Bharat is the world's biggest and most successful people's resolution, led by people and joined in by people."

PM Modi also addressed the challenges faced prior to the initiative, criticising previous governments for not treating issues of sanitation and hygiene as national priorities. He remarked, "They never considered dirtiness and lack of toilets as national issues. The result was that people began living in unsanitary conditions out of compulsion. When I gave the call for Swachh Bharat from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I was mocked. But the first job of a prime minister is to make the lives of the common man easier. I talked about toilets and sanitary pads, and we are seeing the results today."

He emphasised that ten years ago, more than 60% of the population was forced to defecate in the open, which he described as a violation of human dignity, particularly impacting Dalits, backward classes, and tribal communities, and causing significant inconvenience to women.

This celebration not only marked a decade of the Swachh Bharat Mission but also reinforced the government's ongoing commitment to promoting sustainable practices and ensuring a cleaner environment for future generations.