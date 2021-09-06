Follow us on Image Source : PTI Suvendu Adhikari not to appear before CID in connection with bodyguard's death case

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari will not appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today. He was summoned before the investigating department, in connection with the unnatural death case of his personal security guard Subhabrata Chakraborty, news agency ANI was informed.

Adhikari's personal driver Sambhu Maity and his close aid Sanjeev Shukla have also been summoned by CID on September 7.

Earlier in July, a four-member CID team visited Purba Medinipur to probe Chakraborty's death. The case is related to Chakraborty, who had died under suspicious circumstances three years ago.

After leaving Kanthi Police Station, the CID team had gone to the police barracks in Ward-17 of Kanthi where Subhabrata Chakraborty resided. Soon after, the CID team moved towards Suvendu Adhikari's house.

The case was filed by Chakraborty's wife Suparna Kanjilal Chakraborty. CID had taken the case from Kanthi Police Station in Purba Medinipur on July 14.

(With inputs from ANI)

