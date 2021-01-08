EXCLUSIVE | TMC has become a company with Mamata as chairman, Abhishek as MD: Suvendu Adhikari

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, who was once considered to be a close aide of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, has described his former party — Trinamool Congress (TMC) — as a 'private limited company'. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Adhikari minced no words to slam Mamata Banerjee while accusing her of favouring nephew Abhishek Banerjee and several other senior Trinamool leaders.

Adhikari criticised Mamata saying when a political party becomes a 'company' and left to inexperienced people like Abhishek, one has to part ways. He questioned TMC's intention to serve the people of Bengal.

Adhikari lauded the BJP saying it will form the next government in Bengal and fulfill the dream of 'Sonar Bangla'. He said the saffron party believes in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas' and will bring 'Ram Rajya' (good governance) in Bengal.

Suvendu Adhikari Interview | Highlights

The people of Bengal are with the BJP. TMC may try to break the connection, but it won't succeed.

TMC, a politicial party has now turned into a 'private limited company. TMC's chairman is Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee is the managing director. And I-PAC (Prashant Kishor) is 'thekedar' (contractor) of TMC company.

I was removed as the president of youth brigade of TMC in 2014 and he (Abhishek) was given the charge. Everything was done as per a plan. Even Somen Mitra, a senior leader, was removed from his parliamentary seat.

Picture abhi baaki hai, ye to trailer chal rha hai. BJP will get clear majority.

I am feeling very good, I am enjoying. Didi has been abusing me on a daily basis. This shows that I have disturbed TMC's vote share already.

ALSO READ | Some hurting party from inside, 'anti-termite' solution necessary: TMC MLA Vaishali Dalmiya

Amit Shah has already said that the BJP will win 200 seats in Bengal, and it will happen.

Mamata Didi is busy in appeasing the minority. However, it won't work. Issues like electricity, road, education continue to be neglected. Nothing has been done for the downtrodden and poor people.

Ram doesn't belong to one particular community or any party. Ram Rajya and Sushasan (good governance) is our priority.

There is no place for violence in politics. This should end. Roots of political violence must be pulled out and only BJP can do it.

BJP is the only party that can fulfill the dream of 'Sonar Bangla'. People will reject TMC and elect BJP this time.

Suvendu Adhikari had resigned from TMC and joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Home Minister Amit Shah during a rally in Midnapore on December 19, 2020.

Adhikari was the face of the Nandigram movement that propelled Mamata Banerjee to power in Bengal in 2011. Adhikari's father Sisir Adhikari and brother Dibyendu are sitting TMC MPs from Tamluk and Kanthi Lok Sabha constituencies respectively.

The Adhikari family is considered to be an influencial in the Junglemahal region having over 40 assembly segments. The family also has a following is some minority-dominated Murshidabad district.

(With inputs from Pawan Nara)

ALSO READ | Mamata attempts to blunt BJP's allegation over PM Kisan Scheme, agrees to implement it in Bengal

Latest India News