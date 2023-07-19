Wednesday, July 19, 2023
     
Suspicious bag found lying on Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba, traffic suspended

Traffic movement on the Jammu-Pathankot highway has been suspended after a suspicious bag was found outside an Army camp in the Samba district

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @bhagya_luxmi Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) Published on: July 19, 2023 15:41 IST
Image Source : ANI Suspicious bag found lying

A suspicious bag was found lying outside an Army camp in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the officials, traffic movement on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway was suspended on Wednesday afternoon due to the bag. As of now, Army and the police jointly cordoned off the area and a bomb disposal squad was called in to check the bag in Maheshwar. 

Subsequently, as a precautionary measure the traffic movement has been halted on the highway. The bomb disposal squad has reached the spot and is inspecting the bag, the officials said.

