Suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs: Rahul Gandhi leads Oppn's protest march, says 'not the way to run democracy'

The opposition MPs held a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk demanding to revoke the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2021 13:26 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the march from the Gandhi statue inside the premises of Parliament to Vijay Chowk over the issue of the suspension of 12 MPs from Rajya Sabha. 

Earlier in the day, Opposition leaders met at the office of the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to discuss the strategy to further the agitation. The Parliament is witnessing continued disruption in both the houses over the suspension of the MPs. 

The suspended MPs are also staging a sit-in protest in front of the Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises. Their protest will continue their dharna every week from Monday to Friday till December 23, the last day of the Winter Session of Parliament.

