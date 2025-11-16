Suspended RK Singh fires back at BJP, says 'I have resigned, tell me about anti-party activities' | Video RK Singh’s suspension follows closely on the heels of Bihar Assembly elections, in which NDA returned to power amid murmurs of internal discord. According to sources, Singh’s persistent public criticism of party leadership is believed to have intensified friction between him and BJP leadership.

New Delhi:

RK Singh, former Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, responded strongly to his suspension from BJP, questioning the basis of the “anti-party activities” cited against him. The suspension, announced by the Bihar BJP on November 15, came in the wake of Singh’s sharp criticism of the party’s candidate selection and leadership conduct during the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media, Singh said the party had not clarified what constituted his alleged anti-party actions. “They asked me for a showcause, and I sent my resignation to party president JP Nadda. I have asked what these anti-party activities are supposed to be,” he said. “If I said that people with criminal backgrounds or those involved in corruption should not get tickets, how does that become an anti-party statement? Such actions only harm the image and interests of the party.”

Critique of candidate selection sparks controversy

Singh’s remarks came after he openly criticised the BJP and alliance partners in the NDA for fielding candidates “tainted by criminal or corrupt backgrounds.” Among those he mentioned were Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and gangster-turned-politician Anant Singh. He accused some party leaders of compromising ethics for electoral gain and argued that the practice undermined the party’s credibility.

“There is no use staying where people feel troubled if you question those with criminal records,” Singh said. “My statements were in the party’s interest, not against it. Giving tickets to such people goes against the national interest and the will of the people.”

Fallout after the Bihar polls

RK Singh’s suspension comes shortly after the state assembly elections, which saw the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing power amid reports of growing internal dissent. Sources said Singh’s repeated public remarks against the party’s leadership and the Election Commission deepened tensions between him and the Bihar unit’s leadership.

During the campaign, he criticised the EC for failing to maintain law and order, highlighting incidents of election violence, including the killing of Jan Suraaj supporter Dularchand Yadav in Mokama. Singh called the violence “jungle raj” and held the administration accountable for what he termed a “collapse of governance.” Two police officers were subsequently suspended in connection with the incident.

Party cracks down on dissidents

In what appears to be a broader disciplinary move, the BJP state unit also suspended MLC Ashok Kumar Agarwal and his wife, Katihar Mayor Usha Agarwal, for “anti-party activities.” The couple allegedly supported their son, Saurav Agarwal, who contested as a VIP candidate from Katihar, defying party lines. Both have been asked to respond to the notice within a week.

Party insiders say the leadership is determined to enforce stricter discipline following the elections, signaling a tightening of internal control ahead of cabinet formation and the state’s political reorganization.

Rift reflects deeper unease in Bihar BJP

RK Singh’s suspension and outspoken reaction have highlighted ideological and ethical fissures within Bihar’s BJP unit. While the party projects its moves as steps toward unity and discipline, Singh’s remarks underline the discomfort among some long-serving leaders over the perceived dilution of the party’s moral plank. The coming weeks will reveal if Singh’s defiance sparks broader dissent or remains an isolated act of protest from a disenchanted veteran of the party.