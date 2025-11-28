Suspended Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil booked after sexual assault allegation The woman had met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday to submit her complaint. She alleged serious misconduct by the suspended Congress leader.

New Delhi:

A case has been registered against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil by the Kerala police after a woman accused him of sexual assault and allegedly forcing her to undergo a pregnancy termination. The case was filed at the Valiyamala Police Station based on the woman’s detailed statement, which police recorded late on Thursday. Officers said further investigation is underway and all claims will be examined carefully.

Complainant approached CM

The woman had met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday to submit her complaint. She alleged serious misconduct by the suspended Congress leader. Authorities said more information will be shared once initial inquiry procedures are completed.

What is Congress saying?

Congress leaders in Kerala on Thursday said that the law will proceed on its own in the case involving Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil, after a woman submitted a sexual assault complaint against him to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Deepa Dasmunsi, the AICC leader overseeing the party’s affairs in the state, noted that Mamkoottathil has already been suspended from the Congress, adding that “law will take its course.” She also remarked that the complainant should have gone to the police first instead of directly approaching the Chief Minister.

Moreover, senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Wednesday said there was no bar to Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil campaigning for party candidates contesting in the upcoming local body polls.At the same time, Muraleedharan made it clear that Mamkootathil cannot share the stage with Congress leaders or take part in party procedures as he was on suspension.

The Congress leader was responding to reporters' queries here as to whether it was appropriate that the Palakkad MLA was campaigning for party candidates while on suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct against women. Muraleedharan said that anyone can seek votes for candidates.

With PTI inputs