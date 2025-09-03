K Kavitha resigns as MLC after suspension from BRS, quits father KCR's party Suspended BRS leader K Kavitha issued her first public reaction following her expulsion from the party led by her father and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. K Kavitha said that she is "resigning from BRS" and "submitting MLC resignation letter to the Council Speaker."

New Delhi:

In her first public comments since being suspended from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), K Kavitha said she is “resigning from BRS” and submitting her “MLC resignation” letter to the Council Speaker. Kavitha said she has remained committed to public causes ever since her release from Tihar jail earlier this year.

“Ever since my release from Tihar jail, I have been fighting for various causes,” Kavitha said, addressing reporters in Hyderabad on Tuesday. “Brother Rama Rao did not back me when malicious campaign was unleashed against me," she added.

Kavitha further requested her father to observe what is happening around him.

"My suspension part of conspiracy to control whole BRS," alleges Kavitha in Hyderabad.

Internal rift in BRS

K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana CM and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), was expelled from the BRS on Tuesday over “anti-party activities.” Kavitha had openly accused her cousins, T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of “amassing assets” and having a “tacit understanding” with current Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

"BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a decision to suspend K Kavitha from the party with immediate effect. The party leadership is taking this matter seriously, as the recent behavior and ongoing anti-party activities of party MLC K Kavitha are damaging the party," posts BRS.

What did K Kavitha say?

K Kavitha accused her cousin and former Telangana Irrigation Minister Harish Rao of amassing wealth during his tenure in the BRS government and colluding with current Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to damage KCR’s reputation. She also named former Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar, alleging both leaders had used KCR’s name for personal gain.

“We need to reflect on why allegations of corruption have tainted KCR. Some people close to him have exploited his name and brought disrepute to him through their actions,” Kavitha said. “Harish Rao, who served as irrigation minister for five years, played a significant role in this did he not?” she asked pointedly. Kavitha further claimed that Revanth Reddy was shielding both Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar, implying a secret understanding between them to target her father. She maintained that KCR would come out “as pure as a pearl” from the ongoing CBI probe and said, “As his daughter, it deeply hurts to see him endure this.”