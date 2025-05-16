Gujarat Police arrests man in Jalandhar for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan's ISI through app Authorities also seized four mobile phones and three SIM cards from the accused's possession. The accused had been residing in a rented house in Jalandhar's Gandhi Nagar while secretly carrying out espionage activities, as per officials.

Jalandhar:

In a major breakthrough in national security surveillance, Gujarat Police have arrested a suspected spy allegedly working for Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Murtaza Ali. As per officials, he was apprehended during a raid in Jalandhar's Bhargav Camp area.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team of Gujarat Police and Jalandhar Police launched a targeted operation in Avtar Nagar, where Ali was taken into custody. Authorities also seized four mobile phones and three SIM cards from his possession. Ali had been residing in a rented house in Jalandhar's Gandhi Nagar while secretly carrying out espionage activities, as per officials.

According to preliminary investigations, during a recent phase of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan—when access to Indian news websites and television channels was restricted in Pakistan—Ali continued to watch Indian news channels and allegedly passed on sensitive information to the ISI. Notably, he did so using a mobile application he had personally developed.

The app was used to upload updates from Indian news broadcasts, which Ali shared with Pakistan's intelligence operatives. Investigators revealed that he had even demanded huge financial compensation from ISI agents in exchange for access to the app and the data it carried. Early findings suggest that Ali had been consistently supplying crucial information related to news coverage and other internal developments in India to the ISI over the past few weeks. He has now been taken to Gujarat by the police for further interrogation.

Suspected spy held in Haryana's Panipat

Meanwhile, Haryana Police also arrested a suspected spy who was allegedly supplying sensitive information to some individuals in Pakistan. He was believed to be also in touch with a Pak-based ISI handler, news agency PTI reported citing Haryana Police sources. The suspect, Nauman Ilahi (24) from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, worked as a factory security guard and is accused of supplying sensitive information to Pakistan. Illahi's arrest came amid heightened alert in Haryana in the wake of the recent military confrontation with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack last month.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan: Pakistani spy arrested in Jaisalmer, linked to ISI since 2019