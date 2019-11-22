Friday, November 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Suspected militants throw bomb, injure two CRPF personnel near Manipur Assembly

Suspected militants throw bomb, injure two CRPF personnel near Manipur Assembly

Suspected militants hurled bombs and injured two CRPF personnel very close the Manipur Assembly building on Friday, a senior police official said.

PTI PTI
Imphal Published on: November 22, 2019 21:25 IST
Suspected militants throw bomb, injure two CRPF personnel near Manipur Assembly
Image Source : ANI

Suspected militants throw bomb, injure two CRPF personnel near Manipur Assembly

Suspected militants hurled bombs and injured two CRPF personnel very close the Manipur Assembly building on Friday, a senior police official said.

The CRPF personnel were on patrolling duty near the Assembly building at Thangmeiban Lilasing Khongnangkhong area when the suspected militants hurled bombs on them at around 5.20 pm, the officer said.

The injured CRPF personnel were rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital, where doctors attending to them said that they are out of danger.

Intensive search operation has been launched to catch the culprits, the police officer added.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMan commits suicide in Rameswaram-Chennai train Next StoryGovt plans to merge 2 UTs -- Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli  