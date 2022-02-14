Sushma Swaraj 70th birth anniversary: 11 Inspirational quotes by Iron Lady of India

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Sushma Swaraj birth anniversary: 11 Inspirational quotes by Iron Lady of India

Sushma Swaraj, who brought a rare empathy and a human approach to India's diplomacy as external affairs minister, died on August 6, 2019 at the age of 67 following a massive cardiac arrest. A Padma Vibhushan awardee Sushma Sharma was popularly known as the Iron Lady of India. February 14 marks the birth anniversary of former External Affairs Minister of India, Sushma Swaraj, who was also country's 'most-loved politician'.

Swaraj was known for helping distressed Indians abroad as she was quick to respond to their calls for help on Twitter. She was one of the most-followed Indian politicians on Twitter. Swaraj was also known as the people's politician and was titled as Supermom of India by the Washington Post.

Swaraj had many firsts to her credit -- the youngest cabinet minister in the Haryana government, the first woman chief minister of Delhi and the first woman spokesperson of a national political party in the country.

She was Information and Broadcasting minister in the 13-day Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1996 and got the Cabinet portfolio again after he led the BJP to power in 1998.

As external affairs minister, Swaraj brought a sense of assertiveness to India's diplomacy and engaged the diaspora as part of the country's foreign policy priorities. Swaraj won from Vidisha, located about 58 km from Bhopal, in the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

On 70th birth anniversary here's 11 inspirational and iconic quotes by Sushma Swaraj - Iron Lady of India - which prove she was fearless and headstrong.

People can overlook any shortcoming, but they will not tolerate arrogance - Sushma Swaraj

A leader is not born out of the blue. You have to know the pulse of the people from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Gujarat to Guwahati. You have to relate yourself with them, and only then does one become a leader - Sushma Swaraj

We must preserve our cultural identity - Sushma Swaraj

I think the firmness in one's stance can be conveyed in a different manner without being indecent or using harsh words - Sushma Swaraj

Just as 'Islam' literally means 'peace,' none of the 99 names of Allah mean violence. Similarly, every religion in the world stands for peace, compassion, and brotherhood - Sushma Swaraj

Talks with terror cannot happen, but talks on terror are desirable - Sushma Swaraj

If things happen for the good, I say that Lord Krishna wished it so, and if anything goes against me, even then I say Lord Krishna wanted it to happen that way - Sushma Swaraj

We do not want talk on terror; we want action on it. Terror and talks cannot go together - Sushma Swaraj

I am not afraid of anything, even death - Sushma Swaraj

To be a leader, you have to travel through the entire length and breadth of the country - Sushma Swaraj

Maroon is my favourite colour - Sushma Swaraj

