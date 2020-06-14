Gone too soon... Om Shanti: PM Modi on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Sushant Singh Rajput dies.

PM Narendra Modi has reacted to the death of Bollywood and TV actor Sushant Singh Rajput saying, "...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti."

Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide at his home in Mumbai on Sunday. The actor was living alone during the lockdown. Police have reached his apartment but the reason has not been revealed yet. It is said that the actor wasn't feeling well for a few days.

According to the reports, police have informed that the actor was found hanging in his Bandra home. A couple of days back, his former manager Disha Salian was found dead.

Rajput's body was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Rajput, 34, hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai.

