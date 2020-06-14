Sunday, June 14, 2020
     
Gone too soon... Om Shanti: PM Modi on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday reacted to the death of Sushant SIngh Rajput saying, "...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti."

New Delhi Updated on: June 14, 2020 17:18 IST
Sushant SIngh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput dies.

Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide at his home in Mumbai on Sunday. The actor was living alone during the lockdown. Police have reached his apartment but the reason has not been revealed yet. It is said that the actor wasn't feeling well for a few days.

According to the reports, police have informed that the actor was found hanging in his Bandra home. A couple of days back, his former manager Disha Salian was found dead.

Rajput's body was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Rajput, 34, hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai.

