Image Source : ANI 'Conspiracy behind Sushant Singh Rajput's death,' claims maternal uncle

Sushant Singh Rajput's maternal uncle has raised red flags about the tragic death of 34-year-old Bollywood actor who was found dead at his Mumbai resident on Sunday. Outside Sushant's Patna residence, his uncle said that the family do not believe that Sushant would commit suicide and that there seems to be a conspiracy behind it.

"We don’t think he committed suicide, police must investigate the matter. There seems to be a conspiracy behind his death. He has been murdered," he said.

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law who is a top cop in Haryana also said that he suspected foul play in the whole incident relating to his death. He has reportedly left for Mumbai with several other officials.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra apartment yesterday. The preliminary postmortem report of Sushant Singh Rajput has revealed that the cause of the actor's death was hanging.

