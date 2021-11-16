Tuesday, November 16, 2021
     
Sushant Singh Rajput's family's 5 members killed in Bihar road accident

According to the police, the victims, including two women, were returning from Patna to Jamui after the cremation of Haryana Additional Director General of Police O.P. Singh's sister.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: November 16, 2021 19:08 IST
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Six persons, including five distant relatives of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, were killed when their SUV collided with a truck in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Tuesday morning, police said. Four others were injured in the incident.

The SUV was badly mangled due to the impact of the collision. The truck driver and helper, however, managed to flee.

According to the police, the victims, including two women, were returning from Patna to Jamui after the cremation of Haryana Additional Director General of Police O.P. Singh's sister.

Singh is married to Sushant Singh's sister.

The victims have been identified as Laljeet Singh (the deceased woman's husband), Nemani Singh, Amit Shankar alias Ram Chandra Singh, Sunita Devi, Anita Devi and driver Chetan Kumar.

Two of the injured have been identified as Valmiki Singh and Prasad Kumar, said Halsi Circle Officer Vivek Kumar.

The injured were initially admitted in the Sikandara Sub-Divisional hospital and later referred to the Patna Medical College Hospital.

"As the SUV is badly mangled due to intense impact, we are using iron cutters to pull out bodies from it. The injured have already been taken to Sadar hospital where their condition is stated to be critical," Vivek Kumar added.

