Opinion | Keep politics out of Sushant probe, find out the truth behind his death mystery

With the Supreme Court likely to hear on August 5 actor Rhea Chakraborty’s petition seeking transfer of FIR against her to the Mumbai police, a political battle of words has broken out between Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis over the manner in which Mumbai police had been handling the probe since last 47 days.

Former chief minister Fadnavis had said in his tweet that “there is a huge public sentiment about handing over Sushant Singh Rajput case to CBI, but looking at the reluctance of state government, at least ED can register an ECIR since misappropriation and money laundering angle has come out.” On Friday, Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case on the basis of Bihar Police FIR lodged by Sushant’s father.

On Friday evening, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray criticized Fadnavis alleging that he has doubted the capability of the Mumbai Police, despite having served as the chief minister for five years. Thackeray said the transfer of the probe will be an insult to the state police which has been fighting the Covid-19 pandemic like warriors. “Not to trust them is an insult to them. I would like to tell all fans of Sushant Singh Rajput that they should trust Mumbai police and pass on whatever information they have about the case”, said Thackeray.

NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil promised that the Mumbai police will reach its conclusion soon. “I do not know how this issue will be used in Sushant’s home state Bihar, but leaders from Maharashtra must stop tweeting and expressing their opinions about it.”

On the other hand, Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted, “Mumbai Police is putting obstruction in the way of a fair investigation by Bihar Police in Sushant death case. BJP feels that CBI should take over this case”. Several Bihar politicians, like Ramvilas Paswan, his son Chirag Paswan, BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dr. Subramanian Swamy have also demanded a CBI probe.

It is time that we keep politics out of this controversy and reach to the bottom of this mysterious case. Nobody would have questioned Mumbai Police’s line of investigation, had it not been for the crack team of Patna police, which had gone to Mumbai and unearthed vital information and documents relating to his death.

On Friday, India TV spoke to Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, his friend Siddharth Pithani and Siddharth’s ex-servant Ashok Kasu. India TV had to seek details from these people because Sushant’s death still remains an enigma wrapped in mystery.

Nobody can still believe that an actor having name, fame, money and love, would take his own life by hanging himself. Sushant was a brilliant student, he cleared 11 engineering entrance exams, secured the seventh rank in Delhi College of Engineering entrance exam, but dropped out because of his acting career. He worked in some of the best films in Bollywood, he was a rising star, but his march to success was halted by destiny. Sushant was an icon for millions of young Indians, he stoked the flames of ambition in their hearts. His suicide came as a shock to all.

On Friday, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, who had a six-year-long relationship with him, told India TV that despite the break-up, Sushant used to send her WhatsApp messages about Rhea’s family, which she has passed on to Bihar police. Ankita has more or less corroborated most of the allegations made by Sushant’s father in his FIR. Since the break-up took place a year and a half ago, it would not be proper to reach a conclusion based on Ankita’s statements alone.

On Friday, after Ankita spoke out, Rhea Chakraborty released a video message through her lawyers, in which she said, “I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyamev Jayate, the truth shall prevail.”

On Friday, Siddharth Pithani tried to defend Rhea while speaking to India TV. Pithani was present in the apartment on the night preceding Sushant’s death. He was the first to notice Sushant’s body. In her petition before the Supreme Court, Rhea had alleged that Sushant’s family was pressurizing Pithani to give a statement against her. She had attached a copy of an e-mail which Pithani had sent. On Friday, Pithani told India TV that he had got telephone calls from Sushant’s family to give a statement against Rhea, but there was no intimidation.

Sushant’s former servant Ashok Kasu, who worked for him for three years, was thrown out of his job by Rhea when she took over the actor’s affairs. Ashok Kasu told India TV that it was Rhea who had full control over Sushant’s life. He said Rhea used to make all decisions for Sushant. He revealed that two sisters of Sushant had once come to meet him, but a message was sent through the apartment society that he would not meet them. It never happened before, said Kasu.

Details of bank transactions obtained by Patna police reveal that most of the money from Sushant’s account was being spent on Rhea and her family members. I have to mention all these because the mystery behind his death still continues.

Successful actors like Sushant give birth to dreams in the minds of millions of admirers, but when their hopes come dashing to the ground, it causes a lot of pain and worries. India TV will continue to keep a close watch on the probe, it will telecast the viewpoints from all sides, and we hope the mystery will be unraveled soon.

