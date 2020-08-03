Sushant Singh Rajput case: We are helpless in front of Mumbai Police, says Bihar DGP

Investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput's death is increasingly appearing to pit police forces of Maharashtra and Bihar against each other. Director General of Police (Bihar) Gupteshwar Pande expressed his displeasure over the way things are taking place in Mumbai. He was especially angry about the treatment meted out to Bihar Police SP Vinay Tiwari in Mumbai. Tiwari has been quarantined by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) citing coronavirus protocol. This has meant that he will not be able to carry out investigation for 14 days. He was specifically sent to Mumbai for investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput death.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pande was speaking with Rajat Sharma, Editor-In-Chief and Chairman of India TV in his show Aaj Ki Baat.

Pande repeatedly said that SP Vinay Tiwari was held in "illegal detention" in Mumbai. He alleged that on his arrival in Mumbai, Tiwari was not given a room by authorities in Mumbai. This claim has been refuted by Mumbai Commissioner Parambir Singh who said that Tiwari was provided room in SRPF facility in Mumbai.

"Mumbai Police should co-operate with us," said Guptwshwar Pandey in a tone that displayed his displeasure. He said that FIR had been registered with Bihar Police and all they wanted to do was investigate. He said that Mumbai Police was not co-operating with Bihar Police as they should as per rules.

"All I want is justice to prevail in this case," said Gupteshwar Pandey.

"Shiv Sena leaders are alleging that since Bihar elections are around the corner, authorities in Bihar are flexing their muscles just to appear brave to their electorate. What do you have to say on this?" asked Rajat Sharma.

On this Gupteshwar Pandey denied any political influence in the matter.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has never tried to influence any investigation," he said. He stressed that police machinery was separate from political apparatus and hence it did not stand to gain anything.

