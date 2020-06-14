Left millions of his fans devastated: Kejriwal on 'rising star' Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Kejriwal on 'rising star' Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party president Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday expressed his condolences on the demise of 'India's rising star' Sushant Singh Rajput, who reportedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

He tweeted, "The tragic and shocking death of India's rising star #SushantSinghRajput has left millions of his fans devastated. The masterly performances of his film and TV career will forever be remembered. May his friends and family have the strength to cope with this loss. RIP"

The tragic and shocking death of India's rising star #SushantSinghRajput has left millions of his fans devastated. The masterly performances of his film and TV career will forever be remembered. May his friends and family have the strength to cope with this loss. RIP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 14, 2020

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his home, where he was living alone. The police investigation is underway. The reason for this drastic step is yet to ascertain.

Four days back, his former manager Disha Salian was found dead. Rajput, 34, hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage