Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Nyay hoga, says Nitish Kumar after SC nod to CBI probe

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that he has faith that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will ensure a speedy probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. "We have faith that CBI will conduct a quick probe and justice will happen," Kumar told India TV.

On Wednesday, the apex court upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged at Patna against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the suicide of Sushant, to the CBI. The apex court said that Bihar government is competent to transfer the case to the CBI for investigation.

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy said that FIR registered by the Bihar Police on the" complaint of Rajput’s father Krishna Kishore Singh is correct and the reference to the CBI is lawful.

"It is clear that the FIR registered by Bihar Police was an appropriate step. Whatever was being alleged by the opposite side proved to be false," the chief minister said today.

The top court delivered its verdict on a plea by Chakraborty who had sought transfer of the FIR lodged against her at Patna to Mumbai.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

The Centre had earlier informed the top court that it has accepted the recommendation of the Bihar government for a CBI probe into the FIR lodged at Patna by Rajput’s father, who has accused Chakraborty and six others of various offences including abetment of suicide.

While pronouncing the verdict, the bench said that if any other case is registered regarding Rajput's death, the same shall be probed by the CBI only.

It said that jurisdiction of Mumbai Police, which is conducting probe under section 174 of the CrPC which deals with procedure to be followed in cases of unnatural death and suicide, is limited.

The apex court held that the ongoing investigation done by the CBI is lawful.

