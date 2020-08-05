Image Source : INSTAGRAM/INSIDEOUTBOLLYWOOD Sushant Singh Rajput case handed over to CBI: Centre tells SC

Centre has informed the Supreme Court that the case involving the death of famous Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput has been handed over to the CBI. The Centre has taken this step on the recommendation of the Bihar authorities. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, on Tuesday evening, had also requested a transfer in investigation in the hands of the CBI.

A notification issued by Bihar Government read, “The Governor of Bihar is pleased to accord his consent to exercise of powers and jurisdiction to the whole of Bihar and other places related to the case to the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment to Investigative and enquire into the case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the government told the apex court that the investigation was being handed over to the CBI.

