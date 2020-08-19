CBI to probe Sushant Singh Rajput case: Sanjay Raut, Nitish Kumar, Subramanian Swamy, other leaders react

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTHOLICS CBI to probe Sushant Singh Rajput case: Sanjay Raut, Sambit Patra, Subramanian Swamy, other leaders react

Political reactions have started pouring in after the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case. The top court ordered a CBI probe saying, "to ensure public confidence in the investigation and to do complete justice in the matter this court considers it appropriate to invoke Article 142 of the constitution." The apex court upheld the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the FIR lodged in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case in Patna to the CBI.

"While according approval for the ongoing CBI investigation, if any other case is registered on the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the surrounding circumstances of his unnatural death, the CBI is directed to investigate the new case as well. It is ordered accordingly," the Supreme Court said in its judgment.

Moments after the judgment, political leaders like a national spokesperson of BJP Sambit Patra, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy welcomed Supreme Court's move. The Court also directed the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence in the case to the CBI.

The court also said the FIR registered in Bihar based on the complaint filed by Sushant Singh's father was correct and Bihar was competent to ask the CBI to investigate the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Leaders react

"Nyay hoga," said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar told India TV after SC nod to CBI probe

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that he has faith that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will ensure a speedy probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. "We have faith that CBI will conduct a quick probe and justice will happen," Kumar told India TV.

"It is clear that the FIR registered by Bihar Police was an appropriate step. Whatever was being alleged by the opposite side proved to be false," the chief minister further added.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also welcomed the Supreme Court order paving the way for a CBI probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, saying it is the victory of justice.

"I cannot express how relieved I feel now. Thanks to all those who raised their voice in this case. The (Supreme Court's) order is the victory of justice in the country," said Tiwari, who is also an actor.

"In this case, some families had to go through a post-mortem of their relations, release intimate photographs and go through many dilemmas as the state (Maharashtra) tried to hide the truth. The truth will now get justice in Sushant Singh's case," he said.

Commenting on the Supreme Court verdict of CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said: "it is not right to make political comments."

"Supreme Court has given its verdict, it is not right to make political comments. Our state's justice system has always been one of the best in the country, no one is above law here & to provide justice to all has been the norm," Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.

Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy, who has been vocal for CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case also welcomed the move. Subramanian Swamy tweeted, "CBI jay ho".

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also welcomed the Supreme Court verdict into SSR case and said, "this is a victory for justice".

"I welcome the Supreme Court verdict recommending CBI probe in the case. This is victory for justice. On 30th June, we had demanded a CBI probe. But, the Bihar Government took 42 days to wake up," RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said.

After Supreme Court ordered CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's case, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took to Twitter and wrote,""SHIV SENA= SONIA + RHEA = SORHEA SENA (सोरिया सेना माने ऐसी सेना जो सो रही हो)"

Parth Pawar, grandson on NCP chief Sharad Pawar's welcomed the move and took to Twitter and wrote, "Satyamev Jayate"

Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan also welcomes CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case, said he hopes that order will bring relief for the Sushant Rajput's family.

"Not only the truth will surface now but those name will also come out who were behind disrupting the investigation in the case. I hope the Court's order has brought relief to Sushant Singh Rajput's family," Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan tweeted.

Bihar MLA Niraj Singh Babloo, who is said to be a relative of Sushant Singh Rajput, said, "Our family thanks the Supreme Court, and all those who were a part of this movement for justice. Now, we are certain that Sushant will get justice."

The Centre had earlier informed the top court that it has accepted the recommendation of the Bihar government for a CBI probe into the FIR lodged at Patna by Rajput’s father, who has accused Chakraborty and six others of various offences including abetment of suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

