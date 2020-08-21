Opinion | Sushant’s case: Do not expect CBI to unravel the truth soon

Image Source : SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT/FB PAGE Sushant’s case: Do not expect CBI to unravel the truth soon

A team of CBI officials led by SP Nupur Prasad along with 12 experts from Central Forensic Science Laboratory, landed in Mumbai on Thursday evening to probe the mystery behind Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The CBI officials on Friday morning met the Mumbai Police DCP in Bandra to take possession of all documents related to the case.

CBI DIG Mohammed Suvez Haque has been appointed nodal officer to ensure smooth coordination, while Mumbai Police DCP Abhishek Trimukhe has been appointed by the state government as nodal officer to extend cooperation to the central agency team.

CBI faces a big challenge in reaching the bottom of the truth. Already 68 days have passed, but CBI officials appear to be optimistic. There are too many theories floating around about how and why Sushant died. Some say that the marks on his neck do not match with that of his kurta, some say nobody saw Sushant’s body hanging from the ceiling fan, some say the bed was not so high for Sushant to hang himself from the ceiling. CBI will have to find hard evidence to convince any court about its conclusion – whether it was a suicide or murder.

The CBI team has reached Mumbai with a well-prepared plan as to how to move ahead. The team will have to examine the case diary, panchnama, autopsy report, Sushant’s five personal diaries and several other vital documents.

The team will have to question doctors who carried out post mortem examination of the body. Sushant was living in a rented apartment, and by now, most of the household items have been removed.

The apartment is however locked at present. The CFSL team will have to examine the heights of the bed, the ceiling fan and the mattresses. Arriving at a final conclusion will not be as easy as is being expected.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government, according to sources, has decided not to seek a review of the Supreme Court single bench order.

Senior minister Chhagan Bhujbal has said that the state government will respect the SC verdict and extend cooperation to the CBI team.

Another minister Eknath Shinde also spoke in the same vein. The Maharashtra BJP has asked the coalition government to extend all cooperation without indulging in any form of politics over this sensitive issue.

The onus is now on CBI to untangle the maze of theories full with different scripts, sundry characters and varying scenarios. To expect CBI to reach a conclusion within a week or two will be too premature and the team may take a longer time.

All those who are interested to know the truth must exercise patience and allow the CBI sleuths to work. Until and unless concrete evidence are collected, no professional investigator will take the risk to jump to conclusions that cannot stand in courts.

CBI has been investigating actor Jiah Khan’s death mystery since 2013 when her mother alleged that she was murdered. Similarly, CBI could not reach a conclusion in the case of the death of an Amity student Justin John Xavier in 2009.

The 18-year-old youth’s body was found inside a swimming pool. Local police said it was an accident, but his family alleged that he was killed. CBI has been probing this case for the last ten years and yet it could not reach a conclusion because of a lack of concrete evidence.

Let us all hope that Sushant’s death mystery will be unraveled this time.

