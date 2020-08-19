Sharad Pawar's grandson Parth on CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case: Satyamev Jayate

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNT Sharad Pawar's grandson Parth on CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput case: Satyamev Jayate

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered CBI investigation into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The apex court directed the transfer of an FIR, lodged at Patna against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to the CBI. The apex court said that Bihar government is competent to transfer the case to the CBI for investigation.

As CBI takes over Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Parth Pawar, grandson on NCP chief Sharad Pawar's welcomed the move and took to Twitter and wrote, "Satyamev Jayate"

सत्यमेव जयते! — Parth Pawar (@parthajitpawar) August 19, 2020

Several leaders including Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy, who has been vocal for CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case also welcomed the move. Subramanian Swamy tweeted, "CBI jay ho".

CBI jay ho — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 19, 2020

The apex court said that Bihar government is competent to transfer the case to the CBI for investigation. A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy said that FIR registered by the Bihar Police on the complaint of Rajput’s father Krishna Kishore Singh is correct and the reference to the CBI is lawful.

The Supreme Court was hearing actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case from Patna in Bihar to Mumbai.

The Centre had earlier informed the top court that it has accepted the recommendation of the Bihar government for a CBI probe into the FIR lodged at Patna by Rajput’s father, who has accused Chakraborty and six others of various offences including abetment of suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

