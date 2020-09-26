Image Source : INDIA TV Opinion | Sushant death mystery: CBI must come out clean about its probe

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is now sceptical about any concrete progress made in the actor’s death mystery probe by the CBI. I had expressed this apprehension the day the Narcotics Control Bureau gave a complete 360-degree turn to the probe by diverting it towards the drugs angle. Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother are now in jail along with their associates on drug abuse charge, and there is now a line-up of Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor before the NCB.

On Friday, Vikas Singh, lawyer of K. K. Singh, father of Sushant Singh, told the media that the family is disappointed now that the investigation has been derailed. He said, ‘the family feels that the probe is going in such a way that the truth is not going to come out. The NCB probe has now become a Mumbai Police type investigation. All the stars are being called and Sushant’s case has taken a back seat.’

The lawyer said, ‘the AIIMS doctor told me that Sushant’s death could be due to strangulation. The CBI investigation is not on track. I will not say I am not happy with CBI, but I am worried about Sushant’s death case getting lesser importance. Let the AIIMS forensic board’s response be made public. This is what will satisfy his family.’

The family lawyer further said, ‘today we are helpless, we do not know in which way the case investigation is going. Till today, CBI has not done a single press briefing to reveal what they have found so far. I am not happy with the speed of the investigation.’

Vikas Singh said, the NCB is summoning big stars without any concrete reason. Moreover, no case is made against these stars. He pointed out that Rhea Chakraborty was an accused. “How can others be summoned and charged based on the statements of an accused? It seems the NCB is playing the same role that was being played by Mumbai Police soon after Sushant’s death. Mumbai Police had then called several directors, producers and actors who had nothing to do with Sushant’s death. The entire probe is going off track. If it’s not brought back on track, we cannot expect justice.”

Meanwhile, Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of the AIIMS forensic panel, has rejected the allegation of strangulation. Dr Gupta said, “no conclusion or conclusive opinion on homicide or suicide can be made looking at ligature marks and at the scene of occurrence. It is difficult for doctors, and next to impossible for general people to reach a conclusion by seeing ligature marks on photographs.”

Dr Gupta’s views may be correct but the question arises why the CBI about the progress made so far in its investigation into Sushant’s death mystery. The attention of the public has been diverted from the actor’s death mystery to the drugs angle by NCB summoning top female actors for questioning.

The people at large, who loved actor Sushant Singh Rajput, only wanted to know whether he committed suicide or was it a case of murder? Mumbai Police tried to give a ‘nepotism’ angle to its probe and questioned a long list of producers and directors. The NCB took up the probe into drug nexus between actors and drug peddlers.

The most surprising part is that the CBI made a swift beginning. Its team of experts reached Mumbai and questioned Rhea, her brother, current and former assistants of Sushant Singh and other people connected with this case. The AIIMS forensic team claims it has prepared its report, but the CBI is unwilling to accept this report. It is because of this Sushant’s family members have doubts about the probe. It is time CBI should come out clean and reveal the progress made so far in its probe.

