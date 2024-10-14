Surgeon Vice Admiral Kavita Sahai appointed as Director General Medical Services (Navy)

Follow us on Image Source : PIB Surgeon Vice Admiral Kavita Sahai

Surgeon Vice Admiral Kavita Sahai, SM, VSM, assumed charge as Director General Medical Services (Navy) on October 14, 2024. Commissioned into the Army Medical Corps on December 30, 1986, Vice Admiral Sahai has had an illustrious career in military medicine, underscored by exceptional achievements and leadership roles.

An alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, Vice Admiral Sahai specialized in Pathology and further pursued a super-specialization in Oncopathology at the esteemed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. Her academic contributions include serving as Professor and Head of the Department of Lab Sciences at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) and the Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt. Additionally, she held the position of Professor at the Department of Pathology at AFMC, Pune.

Before assuming her current role as DGMS (Navy), Vice Admiral Sahai was the first woman to serve as Commandant of the Army Medical Corps (AMC) Centre & College and Officer-in-Charge of AMC Records. She also broke new ground by becoming the first female officer elected as Colonel Commandant of the Army Medical Corps.

A respected figure in the field of medicine, Vice Admiral Sahai has a particular interest in advancing medical education. In recognition of her efforts, she was awarded the prestigious Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research (FAIMER) Fellowship from Philadelphia, USA, in 2013-14.

Throughout her distinguished career, Vice Admiral Sahai has been honored with numerous awards and commendations. In 2024, she was awarded the Sena Medal, and in 2018, she received the Vishisht Seva Medal for her exceptional service. She has also been commended twice by the Chief of the Army Staff (in 2008 and 2012) and by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (Western Command) in 2010.