Image Source : AP Surgeon in Aligarh's JN Medical College tests coronavirus positive

A surgeon in Aligarh's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College tested coronavirus positive on Thursday. So far, 6 cases of the deadly virus out of which one passed away on Tuesday. With 37 new cases of COVID-19, the total number of cases in the state rose to 1449.

Among the total people infected as on date, 173 have recovered and 21 have passed away.

According to the Health Ministry, India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 21,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 21,393 including 681 deaths and 4,258 have recovered.

More details awaited.

