Monday, September 06, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Surat private school shuts for 7 days after two kids found Covid positive

Surat private school shuts for 7 days after two kids found Covid positive

Earlier, schools from Mumbai, Karnataka and Ludhiana were also closed after students were found positive for Coronavirus.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 06, 2021 18:09 IST
Surat private school shuts for 7 days after two kids found
Image Source : FILE/PTI

Surat private school shuts for 7 days after two kids found Covid positive 

The Surat Municipal Corporation has shut down Leo Sungrace School for 7 days after 2 students test positive for coronavirus. 

In August, At least 26 students of St Joseph's Boarding School in Mumbai's Agripada were found Covid positive. Of these, four students were below 12 years of age. 

Also, as many as 32 students of a nursing college have tested positive for Covid-19 in Karnataka's Kolar. Noorunnisa Institute of Nursing in Kolar district has come under scanner following Covid outbreak.

As many as 20 students of two schools in Ludhiana have tested COVID-19 positive, a police official said on Tuesday. "20 children in 2 schools found to positive for COVID-19," news agency ANI quoted Deputy Commissioner VK Sharma, as saying.

ALSO READ | Assam to resume physical classes for vaccinated final year students

ALSO READ | Karnataka schools reopen for students of classes 6 to 8

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News