Surat private school shuts for 7 days after two kids found Covid positive

The Surat Municipal Corporation has shut down Leo Sungrace School for 7 days after 2 students test positive for coronavirus.

In August, At least 26 students of St Joseph's Boarding School in Mumbai's Agripada were found Covid positive. Of these, four students were below 12 years of age.

Also, as many as 32 students of a nursing college have tested positive for Covid-19 in Karnataka's Kolar. Noorunnisa Institute of Nursing in Kolar district has come under scanner following Covid outbreak.

As many as 20 students of two schools in Ludhiana have tested COVID-19 positive, a police official said on Tuesday. "20 children in 2 schools found to positive for COVID-19," news agency ANI quoted Deputy Commissioner VK Sharma, as saying.

