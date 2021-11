Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AHINDINEWS Major fire breaks out at dyeing mill in Gujarat's Surat

A massive fire broke out at a dyeing mill situated at GIDC Pandesara in Gujarat's Surat on Saturday. The fire was reported in the Rani Sati Dyeing Mill.

As many as 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. No casualties have been reported so far.

More details awaited.

Latest India News