Surat: Brain dead girl saves lives of five persons through organ donation

A 12-year-old girl from Surat, who succumbed to a head injury after suffering a fall from the fourth floor of a building this week, has turned a life saviour for five persons after her kin were convinced of donating her organs to those in need. The memory of Yesha Mangukiya, a 12-year-old, will live on in the five persons who have been fixed up with her organs- a liver, two kidneys and two eyes.

On Monday, Yesha Mangukiya, a Class 7 student and daughter of diamond polisher Bharat Mangukiya (43), was playing with her friends after returning from school when she fell off the fourth-floor apartment, leading to serious. Yesha was first taken to PP Savani Hospital, where she was diagnosed with a head fracture and then referred to Venus Hospital for neurosurgery. However, she was declared brain dead there.

The doctors at the hospital then informed a local NGO about the availability of organs, following which her parents were convinced.

The local police immediately swung into action and a 250-km green corridor, running through six districts, was created so the distance of 250 km could be covered in just over two hours than the usual five hours.