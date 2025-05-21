Supriya Sule breaks ranks with Opposition, hits out at Kharge's 'small war' remark: 'A war is a war...' Calling herself a proud Indian, Supriya Sule lauded Operation Sindoor which was launched by the Indian Armed Forces in response to the Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 innocent civilians on April 22.

Mumbai:

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's comment referring to India's military action against Pakistan as "Chhutput Yudh" (small war), has elicited a sharp reaction from NCP (SP) leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. Reacting to Kharge's statement, Sule said that no war is small or big when it comes to fighting terrorism.

In an emphatic statement, Sule said, "A war is a war -- whether big or small. And this war was against terrorism. During the all-party meeting, we had collectively agreed not to politicise this issue or speak against each other in this sensitive moment.”

Calling herself a proud Indian, Sule lauded Operation Sindoor which was launched by the Indian Armed Forces in response to the Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 innocent civilians on April 22. "I give Operation Sindoor not just 100 out of 100, but 1000 out of 100 marks. Our armed forces deserve the highest praise," Sule added.

Karnataka BJP slams Kharge's remarks

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka also criticised Kharge's remarks, terming it "irresponsible" and an "insult" to the bravery of the country's armed forces. State BJP President BY Vijayendra urged him not to belittle our soldiers’ sacrifice. Addressing a mega public rally to celebrate the Congress government's two years in office at Hosapete in Vijayanagara district, Kharge had said, "More or less the Chhutput Yudh that has happened, or our conflict against Pakistan. Pakistan always wants to trouble India, as they are weak, they have tried to attack us taking China's support. Our country will never tolerate such things. We are united."