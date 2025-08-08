SC recalls order barring Allahabad HC judge from deciding criminal cases after objections The Supreme Court's initial order to remove Justice Prashant Kumar from criminal cases sparked a standoff with Allahabad High Court judges, who demanded a full court discussion to safeguard the High Court's autonomy.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court of India has deleted two key paragraphs from its controversial August 4 order that had directed the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court to remove Justice Prashant Kumar from the criminal roster until his retirement. This effectively withdraws the earlier directive barring Justice Kumar from hearing criminal matters, following significant pushback from judges of the Allahabad High Court. The top court said it was deleting the observations after a request was made by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai to reconsider the matter.

Background of the controversy

The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan had earlier expressed serious reservations about Justice Kumar’s judicial reasoning in a criminal case related to money recovery disputes. Justice Kumar had ruled that criminal proceedings could be an alternative to civil remedies in such cases—a view the Supreme Court described as “untenable” and “shocking.”

The apex court had ordered the case to be reheard by a different judge and instructed that Justice Kumar be removed from criminal case assignments and placed on a division bench with a senior judge until his retirement.

Allahabad High Court Judges push back

In a rare show of unity, 13 sitting judges of the Allahabad High Court wrote to their Chief Justice Arun Bhansali, urging him to convene a full court meeting to discuss the Supreme Court’s directive and whether it should be implemented. The judges emphasised that the matter touches upon constitutional principles and the autonomy of the High Court, expressing deep concern over what they viewed as undue interference.

Justice Arindam Sinha, one of the letter’s signatories, highlighted the importance of preserving the independence of the judiciary at the High Court level.

Supreme Court's clarification and partial retraction

Justice Pardiwala clarified that the Supreme Court’s order was not meant to interfere with the administrative authority of the Allahabad High Court’s Chief Justice or to personally embarrass Justice Kumar, who has been recognised for sound judgments in other cases. The Supreme Court reiterated its commitment to upholding the dignity of the judiciary and the rule of law.

Following the backlash, the Supreme Court deleted the two paragraphs that had ordered Justice Kumar’s removal from the criminal roster, effectively softening its stance. The matter has now been returned to the Allahabad High Court for reconsideration.