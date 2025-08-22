Live SC order on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR: Dogs with aggressive behaviour to be immunised, says Supreme Court SC order on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR LIVE: Protests had erupted in Delhi-NCR over the apex court's August 11 order. Later, Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai said he will look into the matter.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on a plea seeking to stay its August 11 order to relocate stray dogs in Delhi-NCR on Friday. A three-judge bench of the top court, which included Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria, had reserved its order in this matter on August 14.

Protests had erupted in Delhi-NCR over the apex court's August 11 order. Later, Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai said he will look into the matter, and the apex court noted the entire problem of stray dogs in the NCR was because of 'inaction' by the local administration.