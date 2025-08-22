Advertisement
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on a plea seeking to stay its August 11 order to relocate stray dogs in Delhi-NCR on Friday. A three-judge bench of the top court, which included Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria, had reserved its order in this matter on August 14. 

Protests had erupted in Delhi-NCR over the apex court's August 11 order. Later, Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai said he will look into the matter, and the apex court noted the entire problem of stray dogs in the NCR was because of 'inaction' by the local administration. 

 

  • 10:40 AM (IST)Aug 22, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Dogs with aggressive behaviour to be immunised: SC

    Those dogs with aggressive behaviour or with rabies shall be immunised, says Justice Vikram Nath.

     

  • 10:39 AM (IST)Aug 22, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Similar matters to be transferred to SC

    All similar matters shall be transferred to this court for a final national policy. After the last hearing, we have suggested some modifications, says Justice Vikram Nath.

     

  • 10:37 AM (IST)Aug 22, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    SC begins pronouncing its verdict

    The Supreme Court has started pronouncing its verdict in the case.

     

  • 10:34 AM (IST)Aug 22, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

  • 10:32 AM (IST)Aug 22, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    25,000 cases of dog bites reported in Delhi

    The Supreme Court also observed that 25,000 dog bite cases were reported in Delhi in 2024.

     

  • 10:31 AM (IST)Aug 22, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Dog bites directly infringe people's fundamental rights

    Earlier, the court had observed that dog bites directly infringe the fundamental rights of citizens under Articles 19(1)(d) and 21 of the Constitution.

  • 10:30 AM (IST)Aug 22, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    SC blames 'inaction' by local authorities

    During the hearing on August 14, the Supreme Court had blamed 'inaction' by the local authorities for the 'whole problem' of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR.  

     

  • 10:28 AM (IST)Aug 22, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Protests across Delhi-NCR

    Widespread protests had erupted in Delhi-NCR after the Supreme Court ordered the relocation of all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelter houses.

  • 10:27 AM (IST)Aug 22, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

  • 10:26 AM (IST)Aug 22, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Court reserved order on August 14

    The Supreme Court had reserved its order on stray dogs on August 14. 

     

  • 10:25 AM (IST)Aug 22, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Three-judge bench to pronounce verdict

     A three-judge bench of the top court, which includes Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria, will pronounce its verdict.

  • 10:23 AM (IST)Aug 22, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Supreme Court to deliver verdict shortly

    The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR shortly.

