Image Source : FILE PHOTO We gave Prashant Bhushan time but he says he will not apologise: SC

We gave Prashant Bhushan time but he says he will not apologise: SC

Supreme Court Verdict in Prashant Bhushan Contempt of Court Case: LIVE UPDATES

Attorney General pleads for a "a compassionate view".

AG: It will be a great service if Your Lordships take a compassionate view and leave it there. @pbhushan1 #PrashantBhushan #KKVenugopal pic.twitter.com/nUKh6f2bwV — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) August 25, 2020

Attorney General: "Then My Lord also see all the work he has done, he has filed so many PILs for the benefit of the people."

Justice Mishra asks AG: Prashant Bhushan has said: "Supreme Court has collapsed". Isn't this objectionable?

AG: Let him express regret

Justice Gavai: For that we gave him 3 days but he filed a supplementary statement instead.

Justice Mishra: He instead said consider my defense (during sentencing)

(As reported by Bar & Bench)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage