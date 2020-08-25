We gave Prashant Bhushan time but he says he will not apologise: SC

Tuesday, August 25, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 25, 2020 13:19 IST
Supreme Court verdict prashant bhushan case latest news
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Supreme Court Verdict in Prashant Bhushan Contempt of Court Case: LIVE UPDATES

Attorney General pleads for a  "a compassionate view". 

 

Attorney General: "Then My Lord also see all the work he has done, he has filed so many PILs for the benefit of the people."

Justice Mishra asks AG: Prashant Bhushan has said: "Supreme Court has collapsed". Isn't this objectionable?

AG: Let him express regret

Justice Gavai: For that we gave him 3 days but he filed a supplementary statement instead.

Justice Mishra: He instead said consider my defense (during sentencing)

(As reported by Bar & Bench)

