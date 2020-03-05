Image Source : FILE In a first, SC Vacation Bench to hear cases during Holi break

For the first time, the Supreme Court will have a vacation bench during seven-day Holi break to hear urgent matters. Till date, the apex court only had vacation bench during summer break of nearly two months. A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde said it will not sit on the day of Holi but during the remaining days of the week.

The Chief Justice made the statement after an advocate mentioned a case and sought urgent hearing on the matter.

