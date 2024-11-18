Beant Singh assassination: SC urges President to decide on killer Rajoana's mercy plea in 2 weeks

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Balwant Singh Rajoana.

The Supreme Court on Monday urged President Droupadi Murmu to make a decision on the mercy petition filed by Balwant Singh Rajoana -- a death-row convict in the 1995 assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh.

Rajoana was sentenced to death for his role in the high-profile political assassination that took place nearly three decades ago. Notably, the apex court's intervention seeks to expedite the long-pending resolution of his plea for clemency.

What did the top court say?

A bench of Justices BR Gavai, P K Mishra and KV Viswanathan requested the President to consider the plea within two weeks. "Inspite of the matter being specifically kept today none appeared for Union of India. The bench assembled only for this case," the bench said.

"On the last date the matter was adjourned to enable the Union to take instructions from the office of the President as to by when will mercy plea be decided. Taking into consideration that the petitioner is on a death row, we direct the secretary to the President of India to place the matter before the President with a request to consider the same within two weeks from today," the bench added.

Next hearing on December 5

The matter will now be heard on December 5. On September 25, the top court had sought responses from the Centre, the Punjab government and the administration of the Union Territory of Chandigarh on Rajoana's plea. On May 3 last year, the apex court had refused to commute his death sentence and said the competent authority could deal with his mercy plea.

The then Punjab Chief Minister and 16 others were killed in a blast at the entrance of the civil secretariat in Chandigarh on August 31, 1995. A special court sentenced Rajoana to death in July 2007. Rajoana has said that a mercy petition under Article 72 of the Constitution was moved by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on his behalf in March 2012.

(With inputs from PTI)

