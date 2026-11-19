Lucknow:

The Supreme Court on Thursday has declined to interfere the interim bail granted to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a money laundering case related to alleged financial irregularities concerning the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. A Bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale dismissed the plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the interim bail earlier granted to Khan by the Allahabad High Court.

The top court clarified that the high court's views were prima facie and should not have any bearing on the final adjudication. The Allahabad High Court granted interim bail to Khan (78) in the money laundering case after holding that the ED failed to supply written grounds of arrest when taking him into custody on October 31.

Khan on Wednesday walked out of the Dasna District Jail in Ghaziabad, a day after he was granted interim bail by the Allahabad High Court in a money laundering case. He was welcomed by his son Abdullah Khan and supporters, as he was released from the jail. He was arrested by the ED on October 31 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), just hours after he walked out of the Rampur Jail after receiving a bail in the alleged dual PAN cards case. The case was registered against the former Uttar Pradesh minister after the probe agency took cognisance of 50 FIRs against him and his associates.

But a division bench of Justices Rajiv Gupta and Devendra Singh granted bail to Khan, observing that the mandatory procedure to arrest the 78-year-old was not followed by the ED. The bench later posted the matter for December 10 and directed the ED to file a counter-affidavit within a week, and also asked Khan to submit his rejoinder in 10 days.

"Having considered the rival submissions made by the parties and taking into consideration the submissions that the petitioner was taken into custody in the instant case moments after he was physically released from the jail in another case on October 31 at the jail gate itself clearly underlines the motivated and mala fide nature of the present proceedings," the high court observed. Akhilesh Yadav, SP supremo and former chief minister, has welcomed the high court's observation. He also said Khan would receive justice through courts.

-PTI Inputs.

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Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan walks out of Dasna Jail after interim bail by Allahabad HC