Supreme Court to set up special bench to hear Justice Varma's plea in cash row as CJI Gavai recuses himself Justice Varma cash-at-home row: Justice Varma, who was repatriated to the Allahabad High Court and has been kept off judicial work, has protested his innocence and has moved the apex court against the committee's findings.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it will constitute a special bench to hear Justice Yashwant Varma's plea seeking to invalidate a report by an in-house inquiry panel, which found him guilty of misconduct in the cash discovery row. Justice Varma has also sought the quashing of the May 8 recommendation by then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, urging Parliament to initiate impeachment against him.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who mentioned the matter for Justice Varma, said the plea was in respect of a recommendation made by the then CJI for the removal of Justice Varma. "This is in respect of his removal. We have raised some constitutional issues. I request your lordships to list it as early as possible," Sibal said.

Will constitute a bench: SC

The CJI said, "I will have to constitute a bench".

The CJI clarified that the matter may not be listed before him as he was also a part of the process. "We will take a call and constitute a bench," the CJI told Sibal.

The CJI was heading a bench which also comprised Justices K Vinod Chandran and Joymalya Bagchi. The matter was urgently mentioned before a bench for immediate listing.

Justice Varma's plea

In his petition, Justice Varma submitted that the inquiry "reversed the burden of proof", requiring him to investigate and disprove the charges levelled against him.

Alleging that the panel's findings were based on a preconceived narrative, Justice Varma said the inquiry timelines were driven solely by the urge to conclude proceedings swiftly, even at the expense of "procedural fairness".

The petition contended that the inquiry panel drew adverse findings without affording him a full and fair hearing.

A report of the inquiry panel probing the incident had said that Justice Varma and his family members had covert or active control over the store room where a huge cache of half-burnt cash was found, proving his misconduct which is serious enough to seek his removal.

The three-judge panel headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu of the Punjab and Haryana High Court conducted the inquiry for 10 days, examined 55 witnesses and visited the scene of the accidental fire that started at around 11.35 pm on March 14 at the official residence of Justice Varma, then a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court and now in the Allahabad High Court.

Acting on the report, then CJI Khanna wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi recommending the judge's impeachment.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Impeachment motion against Justice Varma likely to be submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker: Sources

Also Read: Inquiry panel says Justice Varma didn’t report cash stash, recommends removal